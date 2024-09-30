NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Insider Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) insider Robert K. Temple sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE SMR opened at $12.55 on Monday. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.22.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth $18,585,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $7,600,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 97.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

