Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.6 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.70. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 651,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 267,155 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.