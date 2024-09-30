Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,695,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 4,444,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 225.3 days.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Up 6.0 %
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.87.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
