Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,695,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 4,444,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 225.3 days.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Up 6.0 %

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

Get Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA alerts:

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 87 aircrafts. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.