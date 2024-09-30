Nigris Felan Jose De Acquires 4,000 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) Director Nigris Felan Jose De purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $40,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,367.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FreightCar America Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $183.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.00. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $147.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAIL. Noble Financial raised shares of FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RAIL

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 35,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.