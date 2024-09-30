NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 61,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 24.2% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 328,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $1.38 on Monday. NextCure has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.79.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

