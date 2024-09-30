NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 61,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 24.2% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 328,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $1.38 on Monday. NextCure has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.79.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

