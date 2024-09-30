New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in September

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,866,400 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 2,355,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 988.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHPEF traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. New Hope has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

