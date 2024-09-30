New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in September

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,866,400 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 2,355,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 988.4 days.
New Hope Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHPEF traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. New Hope has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.20.
About New Hope
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Hope
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.