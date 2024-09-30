Needham & Company LLC Boosts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $90.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.73.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. CarMax has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in CarMax by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

