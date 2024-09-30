NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Head to Head Contrast

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NBT Bancorp and CBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $42.60, indicating a potential downside of 2.09%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

58.5% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NBT Bancorp and CBB Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $551.42 million 3.72 $118.78 million $2.59 16.80 CBB Bancorp $122.26 million 0.90 $28.86 million $2.59 4.03

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and CBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 16.15% 9.64% 1.01% CBB Bancorp 20.08% N/A N/A

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NBT Bancorp pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBB Bancorp pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats CBB Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan administration and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. Further, it operates as a property management and passive investment company, as well as investment advisor that provides investment management and financial consulting services. The company operates in upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont, southern Maine, and central and northwestern Connecticut. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through full-service and limited-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

