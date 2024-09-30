Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Down 12.5% in September

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 248,800 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 828,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance

KITT stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Nauticus Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nauticus Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nauticus Robotics stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KITT Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.64% of Nauticus Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

