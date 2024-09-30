National Bankshares Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$31.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$22.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.47. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.82 and a 1-year high of C$29.96. The firm has a market cap of C$41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2599805 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Murray purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,112.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Murray purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.54 per share, with a total value of C$72,112.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,235.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 148,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,477. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

