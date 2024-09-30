Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 65.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

