MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDXG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MiMedx Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MiMedx Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 393,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91,714 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $860.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.