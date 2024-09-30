Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

