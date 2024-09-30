Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,222,600 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 1,474,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Man Wah Stock Up 20.9 %
Shares of Man Wah stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $0.64.
Man Wah Company Profile
