Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,222,600 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 1,474,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Man Wah Stock Up 20.9 %

Shares of Man Wah stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

