M.T.I Wireless Edge’s (MWE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

Shares of MWE opened at GBX 50.85 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.72. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.55 ($0.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.54. The firm has a market cap of £44.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,287.50 and a beta of 1.03.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

