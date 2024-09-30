M.T.I Wireless Edge’s (MWE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance
Shares of MWE opened at GBX 50.85 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.72. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.55 ($0.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.54. The firm has a market cap of £44.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,287.50 and a beta of 1.03.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile
