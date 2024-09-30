Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU) PT Lowered to C$0.75

Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Cormark upgraded Lucero Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOU
Lucero Energy Stock Performance
Lucero Energy Company Profile
Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lucero Energy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.