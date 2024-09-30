Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.64.
Several equities analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National
Lincoln National Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lincoln National Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lincoln National
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.