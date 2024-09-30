Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $1,987,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 178,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.