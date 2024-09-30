Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Life Science REIT from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 36 ($0.48) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on LABS
Life Science REIT Price Performance
Life Science REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Life Science REIT’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Life Science REIT
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Life Science REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Science REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.