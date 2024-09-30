Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Life Science REIT from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 36 ($0.48) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of LABS stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.50) on Thursday. Life Science REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 31.30 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 74.20 ($0.99). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.96. The company has a market cap of £129.50 million, a PE ratio of -616.67 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Life Science REIT’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

