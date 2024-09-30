Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,293,500 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 2,689,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kikkoman Price Performance
Shares of KIKOF opened at $11.50 on Monday. Kikkoman has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.
About Kikkoman
