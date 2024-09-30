Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,293,500 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 2,689,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kikkoman Price Performance

Shares of KIKOF opened at $11.50 on Monday. Kikkoman has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; mirin and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup; health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products, as well as other products.

