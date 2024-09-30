Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JWEL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 38,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$1,213,562.97. In other news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total value of C$276,373.04. Also, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 38,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$1,213,562.97. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,058 shares of company stock worth $2,307,317. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$34.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.61. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$22.10 and a 52 week high of C$35.67.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

