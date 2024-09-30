J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $172.35 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

