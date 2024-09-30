IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IQV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $234.79 on Friday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.35.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.