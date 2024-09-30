Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 4,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF
About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF
The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.