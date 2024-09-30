Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 4,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF ( NASDAQ:QOWZ Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 22.95% of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

