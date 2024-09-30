Insider Selling: The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Insider Sells £902,700 in Stock

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) insider David Arthur Raggett sold 212,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.69), for a total transaction of £902,700 ($1,208,757.36).

Shares of LON:TPFG opened at GBX 425 ($5.69) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 460.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 416.95. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 270.20 ($3.62) and a one year high of GBX 490 ($6.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £270.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 6,842.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 589 ($7.89) price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.98) to GBX 589 ($7.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

