Insider Selling: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) CAO Sells $167,454.72 in Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $838,335.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $78.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,213,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,156 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 29.5% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after buying an additional 677,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,045,000 after buying an additional 330,159 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,397,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after buying an additional 1,131,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 208,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

