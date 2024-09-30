Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total transaction of $238,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Chemed Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $599.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $574.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $497.36 and a one year high of $654.62.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.
Chemed Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6,288.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 49,808 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chemed by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.