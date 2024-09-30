Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total transaction of $238,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $599.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $574.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $497.36 and a one year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6,288.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 49,808 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chemed by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

