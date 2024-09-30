Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total transaction of $1,197,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $599.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $574.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $497.36 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 34.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Chemed by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Chemed by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

