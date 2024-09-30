Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHEGet Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total transaction of $1,197,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $599.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $574.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $497.36 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 34.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Chemed by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Chemed by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

