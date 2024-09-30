Insider Buying: NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Senior Officer Purchases C$15,610.00 in Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pedro Azevedo Azevedo bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,610.00.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$2.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.75 million, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.27. NanoXplore Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.87 and a 52-week high of C$2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised NanoXplore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NanoXplore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.75.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

