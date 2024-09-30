Insider Buying: FBR Limited (ASX:FBR) Insider Purchases A$10,600.00 in Stock

FBR Limited (ASX:FBR – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Robinson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$10,600.00 ($7,260.27).
FBR Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.
FBR Company Profile
