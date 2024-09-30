Insider Buying: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Purchases C$68,760.00 in Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) Director John Christopher O’neill bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$68,760.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, John Christopher O’neill purchased 200,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$118,520.00.

TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$0.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.40 to C$0.33 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

