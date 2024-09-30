Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 900.50 ($12.06).

INF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Informa from GBX 975 ($13.06) to GBX 1,010 ($13.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 832.20 ($11.14) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 835.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 832.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,651.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 684 ($9.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 886 ($11.86).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,260.87%.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

