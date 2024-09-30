Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:HBANL)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %
HBANL opened at $26.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $26.35.
About Huntington Bancshares
