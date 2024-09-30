Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 million, a PE ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hudson Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

