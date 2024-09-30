HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Update

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HeartBeam Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEATW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,528. HeartBeam has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

HeartBeam Company Profile

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

