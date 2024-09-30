Head-To-Head Survey: The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) & SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SpringBig and The Glimpse Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SpringBig alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $28.37 million 0.12 -$10.23 million ($0.19) -0.39 The Glimpse Group $9.99 million 1.45 -$28.56 million ($1.51) -0.53

SpringBig has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group. The Glimpse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpringBig, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

30.9% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SpringBig and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -23.01% N/A -94.69% The Glimpse Group -216.98% -154.35% -95.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SpringBig and The Glimpse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SpringBig presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,233.33%. Given SpringBig’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Volatility & Risk

SpringBig has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SpringBig beats The Glimpse Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

(Get Free Report)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About The Glimpse Group

(Get Free Report)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SpringBig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringBig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.