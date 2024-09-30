Head-To-Head Review: Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) versus Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI)

Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) and Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Nature’s Miracle has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nature’s Miracle and Art’s-Way Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Miracle 0 0 0 0 N/A Art’s-Way Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Nature’s Miracle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Nature’s Miracle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nature’s Miracle and Art’s-Way Manufacturing”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Miracle $9.63 million 0.40 -$7.34 million N/A N/A Art’s-Way Manufacturing $27.42 million 0.34 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Art’s-Way Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Nature’s Miracle.

Profitability

This table compares Nature’s Miracle and Art’s-Way Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Miracle N/A N/A N/A Art’s-Way Manufacturing -1.81% -3.01% -1.42%

Summary

Nature’s Miracle beats Art’s-Way Manufacturing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nature’s Miracle

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc., an agriculture technology company, provides equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in North America. The company provides grow lights and other hydroponic products; and develops a pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse for fresh and local vegetable products. It also designs, builds, and operates various indoor growing settings, including greenhouse and indoor-growing spaces. Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. is based in Upland, California.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts. The Modular Buildings segment produces, sells, and leases swine buildings, complex containment research laboratories, and research facilities for academic research institutions, government research and diagnostic centers, public health institutions, and private research and pharmaceutical companies. This segment also designs, manufactures, delivers, installs, and rents building units. It markets and sells its products through independent farm equipment dealers, and OEM sales channels. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Armstrong, Iowa.

