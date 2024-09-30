Head to Head Analysis: Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) vs. Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Unicycive Therapeutics has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicycive Therapeutics $680,000.00 23.05 -$30.54 million ($1.19) -0.35 Aprea Therapeutics $580,000.00 25.75 -$14.29 million ($3.32) -0.83

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and Aprea Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aprea Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unicycive Therapeutics. Aprea Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicycive Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and Aprea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A -34.98% Aprea Therapeutics -1,012.37% -56.38% -46.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Unicycive Therapeutics and Aprea Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20 Aprea Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Unicycive Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1,129.61%. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 463.64%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than Aprea Therapeutics.

Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics beats Aprea Therapeutics on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing ATRN-1051 for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and APRE-DDRi for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.