Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,653,700 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 1,415,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Harbour Energy stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

