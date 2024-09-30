Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,653,700 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 1,415,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
Harbour Energy stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
