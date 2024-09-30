Guggenheim Lowers Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $23.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.01 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at $721,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,707 shares of company stock worth $352,712 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 68.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

