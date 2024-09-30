Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MILN opened at $41.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 million, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

