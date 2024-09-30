Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

GLADZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 2,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38.

Get Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

About Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.