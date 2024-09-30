GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEV. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.48.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $249.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.33. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $258.64.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $34,149,000. KP Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $76,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

