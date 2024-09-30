GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.92.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

