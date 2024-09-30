Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRIVF remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Friday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighborhood mall in Singapore, comprising approximately 3 million sq.

