FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) & Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) Critical Survey

Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB – Get Free Report) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Jinhua Marine Biological and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Jinhua Marine Biological alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands 0 0 1 1 3.50

FitLife Brands has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.37%. Given FitLife Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FitLife Brands is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and FitLife Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FitLife Brands $60.68 million 2.52 $5.30 million $1.48 22.45

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Profitability

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A FitLife Brands 13.12% 28.06% 15.02%

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jinhua Marine Biological

(Get Free Report)

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products. It offers MRC products which includes general health supplements; and natural skincare and beauty products. In addition, it markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, Dr. Tobias, All-Natural Advice, and Maritime Naturals through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Jinhua Marine Biological Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jinhua Marine Biological and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.