First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RDVY opened at $58.95 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

