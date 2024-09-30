First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of RDVY opened at $58.95 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.