First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,710,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QABA opened at $52.18 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2761 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

