Financial Survey: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) vs. Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.
Risk and Volatility
Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Centerra Gold and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Centerra Gold
|10.68%
|10.72%
|8.07%
|Newmont
|-13.16%
|8.35%
|4.37%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Centerra Gold and Newmont”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Centerra Gold
|$1.27 billion
|1.25
|-$81.28 million
|$0.27
|27.48
|Newmont
|$14.88 billion
|4.18
|-$2.49 billion
|($2.67)
|-20.19
Centerra Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newmont. Newmont is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and Newmont, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Centerra Gold
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
|Newmont
|0
|4
|10
|2
|2.88
Centerra Gold currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.25%. Newmont has a consensus price target of $52.62, indicating a potential downside of 2.38%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Newmont.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
55.4% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Centerra Gold beats Newmont on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
