Financial Survey: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) vs. Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 10.68% 10.72% 8.07% Newmont -13.16% 8.35% 4.37%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Newmont pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Centerra Gold pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newmont pays out -37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Centerra Gold and Newmont”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.27 billion 1.25 -$81.28 million $0.27 27.48 Newmont $14.88 billion 4.18 -$2.49 billion ($2.67) -20.19

Centerra Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newmont. Newmont is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and Newmont, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 2 4 0 2.67 Newmont 0 4 10 2 2.88

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.25%. Newmont has a consensus price target of $52.62, indicating a potential downside of 2.38%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Newmont.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Newmont on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

