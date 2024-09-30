EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Shares of EVI opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.65 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.34. EVI Industries has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
