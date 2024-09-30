EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of EVI opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.65 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.34. EVI Industries has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in EVI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EVI Industries by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

