enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) vs. Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Critical Comparison

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -173.35% -130.38% enVVeno Medical N/A -54.24% -50.69%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($0.89) -0.97 enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$23.52 million ($1.66) -1.95

This table compares Microbot Medical and enVVeno Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

enVVeno Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microbot Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Microbot Medical and enVVeno Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microbot Medical currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 712.91%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats enVVeno Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. It also provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About enVVeno Medical

(Get Free Report)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.